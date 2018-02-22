

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), a specialized contracting services company, said that in January 2018 it completed the acquisition of Northwest Lineman College or NLC, an educational and training institution serving the electric power industry. The company noted that the acquisition supports its strategic plan for future growth.



NLC is the largest educational and training organization that trains across the full lifespan of a line worker's career, from pre-apprenticeship through experienced lineman.



NLC was founded in 1993, is based in Boise, Idaho, with additional campuses in California, Florida and Texas, and trained approximately 5,600 people in 2017.



Quanta Services noted that NLC's existing management team will remain in place, with founder Aaron Howell continuing in his leadership role as President of NLC.



