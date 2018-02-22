

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) announced the appointment of Kumar Galhotra as group vice president and president, Ford North America, effective March 1. Galhotra has served in a variety of senior-level engineering and product strategy positions around the world. In addition, since 2014, he has led Lincoln Motor Company. He also has been serving as the company's chief marketing officer since last year. Ford Motor also named Stuart Rowley vice president and chief operating officer, Ford North America, effective March 1. Rowley was previously vice president, Strategy, Ford Motor Company.



Joy Falotico is named group vice president, Lincoln Motor Company and chief marketing officer, succeeding Galhotra. Her appointment is effective March 1. Since October 2016, Falotico has been group vice president and chairman and CEO, Ford Motor Credit Company. Succeeding Falotico is David McClelland, who is named vice president of Ford Motor Company and CEO, Ford Credit. McClelland has served in a variety of leadership positions, including most recently as executive vice president, Marketing and Asia Pacific.



John Lawler is appointed vice president, Strategy, succeeding Rowley. He is currently Ford's corporate controller. Lawler previously served as chairman and CEO, Ford China. Cathy O'Callaghan is named vice president and corporate controller, and CFO, Global Markets, succeeding Lawler. She is currently chief financial officer, Ford South America. Her appointment is effective June 1.



