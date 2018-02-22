

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Starting this summer, Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom plans to offer a new French-inspired prix fixe dinner menu for its customers.



According to reports, the new three-course dinner menu will be unique to the guests and will make them feel royal.



The new menu will start on July 27 and will cost $55 for adult guests and $35 for children or two Disney Dining Plan credits.



The appetizer menu includes French onion soup, charred octopus, escargot with garlic-infused herb butter, or a variety of meats and artisanal cheeses.



Entrees include filet mignon, smoked black-eyed pea tortellini, poulet rouge chicken, saffron-infused seafood bouillabaisse, roasted lamb chops or Kurobuta pork tenderloin. A personal dessert platter will also be served.



Be Our Guest Restaurant is a restaurant in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort. The restaurant has the theme and appearance of the Beast's Castle from Disney's 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast. The name of the restaurant is a reference to 'Be Our Guest', one of the classic songs from that film. The restaurant was added as part of a large expansion and renovation to Fantasyland. It opened in late 2012.



