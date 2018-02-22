

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's is planning to bring back its popular discontinued Szechuan sauce again.



The fast food chain has announced that the sauce will be available at all southeast Michigan locations starting at lunchtime Monday, February 26. Nationwide, 20 million packets will be available.



Meanwhile, in order to grab a packet of the sauce, customers will need to make a qualifying purchase, which will be determined by individual stores.



Last October, the burger chain had organized a one-day promotion marketing for its Szechuan sauce. However, McDonald's quickly ran out of its extremely limited supply of packets of special Szechuan sauce, creating outrage from long-waited fans of the animated sci-fi comedy series 'Rick and Morty.' A huge number of fans had waited hours in line, but were left empty-handed.



McDonald's apologized for the whole debacle and had promised to bring it back soon.



The huge demand for special Szechuan sauce was created by 'Rick and Morty,' which airs on Adult Swim on Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network, which has a huge fanbase. An episode earlier this year featured Rick and Morty, a sociopathic scientist and his grandson, in an adventure trying to obtain the rare McDonald's Szechuan dipping sauce. It was said to be a real-life promotion tied to the 1998 release of the Walt Disney Co. movie 'Mulan.'



