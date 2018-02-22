

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $96.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $65.2 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $856.1 million. This was up from $797.0 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $96.3 Mln. vs. $65.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $856.1 Mln vs. $797.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.4%



