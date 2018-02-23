

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported that its preliminary net consolidated profit for financial year 2017 was 36.7 million euros. Corporate revenues stood at 1.21 billion euros with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA amounted to 97.8 million euros. A total of 836,387 patients were treated in the Rhoen-Klinikum hospitals in financial year 2017.



For the current financial year 2018 the company expects revenues in the amount of 1.24 billion euros plus/minus 5 percent.



For 2018, the company expects a much higher amount for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA of between 117.5 million euros and 127.5 million euros in comparison with 2017. EBITDA is positively influenced by the agreement with UKGM regarding separate accounting as well as other effects.



