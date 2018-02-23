

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2017 profit was 408 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 2.34 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 49.9 pence, compared to loss of 286.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 54.1 pence, compared to prior year's 58.8 pence.



Statutory operating profit for the year was 451 million pounds, compared to a loss of 2.497 billion pounds last year.



Sales dropped 1 percent to 4.51 billion pounds from 4.55 billion pounds a year ago.



Total underlying revenues declined 2%, in line with the performance in the nine-months, due to a decline of 4% in North America partly offset by stabilisation in Core and Growth.



Further, the Board proposed a final dividend of 12p, down from 34p last year. This equates to a full year dividend of 17p, compared to 52p last year.



John Fallon, Chief Executive said, 'Pearson has made good progress against its strategic priorities in 2017 with further simplification of the portfolio, strengthening of our balance sheet and delivering results at the top end of guidance. We are confident we will make further progress against our strategic priorities and grow underlying profit in 2018.'



Looking ahead, for 2018, the company expects to report adjusted operating profit of between 520 million pounds and 560 million pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 49p to 53p, including businesses held for sale.



Pearson announced that Harish Manwani, a non-executive director of Pearson since 2013, is retiring from the board at the Annual General Meeting in May, and will not be seeking re-election, in anticipation of his future commitments.



