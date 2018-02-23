

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L), a gambling company, reported Friday that its fiscal 2017 loss before tax was 74.6 million pounds, compared to prior year's profit of 181.3 million pounds. Loss per share was 9.7 pence, compared to profit of 18.9 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 254.9 million pounds, compared to 214.0 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 27.6 pence, compared to 22.3 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit increased 11 percent to 291.3 million pounds from 261.5 million pounds last year.



Net revenue grew 7 percent to 1.71 billion pounds from prior year's 1.60 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced a dividend of 13.2 pence per share, up 6 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Philip Bowcock, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'William Hill begins 2018 in a stronger position after a year of significant change for the business. We continue to gain ground in the UK where customers are responding to our improved Online and omni-channel offers. We are a leader in sports betting in the US and are well positioned to benefit should more states start to regulate if the pending Supreme Court decision is positive.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX