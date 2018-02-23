sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,60 Euro		-0,29
-0,45 %
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANOFI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,53
64,76
13:43
64,63
64,65
13:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOVERATIV INC
BIOVERATIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOVERATIV INC84,50-0,24 %
SANOFI SA64,60-0,45 %