

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the 'HSR Act'), applicable to Sanofi's proposed acquisition of Bioverativ Inc. (BIVV) has expired.



On February 7, 2018, Sanofi commenced a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Bioverativ for $105 per share in cash, without interest thereon and net of any required tax withholding.



As a result of the expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act, the condition to the Offer relating to antitrust approvals has been satisfied.



The consummation of the Offer remains subject to various conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of the Shares outstanding immediately prior to the expiration of the Offer, redelivery of a tax opinion delivered at signing, and other customary conditions described in the Offer to Purchase filed by Sanofi with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 7, 2018.



The Offer is scheduled to expire one minute past 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, unless the Offer is extended in accordance with the Merger Agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC.



