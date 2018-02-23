

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $59.45 million, or $0.13 per share. This was higher than $5.11 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $400.50 million. This was up from $316.49 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $59.45 Mln. vs. $5.11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1063.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1200% -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $400.50 Mln vs. $316.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.5%



