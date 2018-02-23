

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $289 million, or $0.57 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $289 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20



