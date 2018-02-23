

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has recommended against expanding use of SUTENT or sunitinib to include the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at a high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma or RCC following nephrectomy (surgical removal of the cancerous kidney).



The CHMP's recommendation is not binding but will now be taken into consideration by the European Commission. There is currently no approved adjuvant treatment option available for patients with non-metastatic RCC at high risk for recurrence in the European Union.



In the U.S., SUTENT is approved for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy.



