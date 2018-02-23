

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An upgraded boarding in Southwest Airline will cost you more.



The airline usually not assign seats to passengers, but one can choose from an open seat. The Upgraded Boarding will allow passengers to choose from A1 - A15 boarding positions. The cost for these positions would be $30, $40 and $50, depending on flight and route. This option can be availed from the ticket counter or gate.



The seats in a Southwest airline are categorized into three. In the first group, passengers can get best seats. The airline would consider the ticket type, your frequent flying status and online check-in status before allotting seats in the best category.



Early Bird Check-in would now costs $15 each way, though they charged only $10 when they started it in 2009. Last year, the airline managed to collect $358 million from these check-in revenue.



The company said on Thursday that more than 70,000 passengers are opting for Early Bird Check-in per day. That means at least 15-20 passengers per flight.



The domestic Airline has recorded 4 percent increase in revenue passenger miles in January to 9.7 billion from the prior year. Capacity for the month were up 1.9 percent to 12.5 billion from 12.3 million a year ago.



