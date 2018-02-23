

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.33 |2,101 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22 February 2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R67



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX