

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit agreed to settle a lawsuit over the company's marketing of clean-emissions vehicles, resolving a fight over consumer fraud claims days before it was scheduled to go to trial, according to reports.



The suit was dismissed on Friday by Fairfax County, Virginia, Circuit Court Chief Judge Bruce D. White on agreement of the parties, according to a copy of the filing provided by Michael Melkersen, lawyer for plaintiff David Doar, owner of a 2014 Jetta. The trial was to begin February 26. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. is based in Herndon, Virginia.



The trial was one of three scheduled for the first half of this year over claims that Volkswagen deceived customers with the rigging of emissions controls to perform differently when being tested than they do on the road. Melkersen has other cases filed in the same Fairfax County court.



Volkswagen has incurred about $30 billion in expenses since admitting in 2015 that it installed software on about 11 million diesel cars that allowed the vehicles to detect when they were being tested in laboratory conditions, seeking to boost sales of 'clean diesel' automobiles that would conform to more strict emissions standards and appeal to consumers with environmental concerns. Two of its executives were sent to prison.



