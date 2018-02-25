

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dropbox Inc filed for an initial public offering of up to $500 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company applied to list the Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'DBX'.



The cloud storage company Dropbox was founded in 2007. Its revenue was $603.8 million, $844.8 million, and $1,106.8 million in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively, representing an annual growth rate of 40% and 31%, respectively. It generated net losses of $325.9 million, $210.2 million, and $111.7 million in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX