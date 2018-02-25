

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corp. (BBT) said that it restored online banking and that its systems were 'substantially recovered' after technical problems left customers unable to use some of the bank's services.



BB&T tweeted, ' ..... Our systems are currently being restored & our automated Phone24 service & ATMs are now available. Please be aware some of the info you will see in your accounts has not yet been fully updated from yesterday.'



Customers had been unable to use the bank's ATMs, automated phone services, and online and mobile banking, Starting sometime on Thursday.



The bank said Friday that ATMs and automated phone services had been restored. It said Saturday that online and mobile banking had also been restored.



