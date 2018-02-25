

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - In order to conform with Chinese cybersecurity laws, Apple will for the first time move cryptographic iCloud account keys out of the U.S. and into China when it migrates customer data to a local server farm in late February.



Apple notified users of the data transfer in January, saying stored information would be moved to servers operated by its in-country partner Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co. Ltd.



' this was the best balance. The company fought to keep iCloud data in the US, but was 'ultimately unsuccessful,' Apple said in a statement



The company has no choice if it wants to keep offering iCloud to Chinese users, as the law now requires that any cloud services have domestic ownership and store their data within China's borders.



While Apple said it will ensure that the keys are protected in China, some privacy experts and former Apple security employees worry that moving the keys to China makes them more vulnerable to seizure by a government with a record of censorship and political suppression.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX