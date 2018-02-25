

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Geely Group, a company owned by Li Shufu and managed by Zheijang Geely Holding Group, announced that it has acquired 9.7 percent stake of Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) through open market purchases of shares.



Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. has accumulated a stake worth about 7.3 billion euros $9 billion in Daimler, according to reports.



For the time being neither Geely Group nor any other company in the Zheijang Geely Holding Group intend to acquire additional shares, Geely said on Saturday.



Li Shufu said he will fully abide by the company charter and governance structure of Daimler AG and respect its values and culture.



'No current car industry player is likely to win this battle against the invaders from outside without friends. To achieve and assert technological leadership, one has to adapt a new way of thinking in terms of sharing and combining strength. My investment in Daimler reflects this vision,' Li said.



'Daimler is pleased to announce that with Li Shufu it could win another long-term orientated shareholder, which is convinced by Daimler's innovation strength, strategy and future potential,' Daimler said in a statement.



