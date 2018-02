WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Dean Foods (DF) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Monday. After hitting a six-year intraday low, Dean Foods is currently down by 13.4 percent.



Dean Foods fell sharply early in the session after the food and beverage company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings.



