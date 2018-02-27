

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc. (ELM.L) reported that its profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 increased 73% to $117.6 million from the prior year, reflecting the contribution from the newly acquired SummitReheis business and underlying growth across all of our 3 business segments.. Earnings per share grew to 25.0 cents, from 14.6 cents last year.



Group adjusted earnings per share rose 12% to 19.5 cents from 17.4 cents in 2016.



Operating profit for the year increased by 7% to $91.4 million from $85.1 million last year, however this excludes the impact from discontinued operations and adjusting items.



Revenue from continuing operations for 2017 rose 27% to $782.7 million and revenue from total operations, including the discontinued Surfactants business, increased 26% to $830.3 million from $659.5 million last year.



The board recommended a total ordinary dividend of 8.80 cents per share, compared to 8.45 cents per share paid last year. The final dividend will be paid on 1 June 2018 in pounds sterling at an exchange rate of £1.00:$1.4035 to shareholders on the register at 4 May 2018.



The Board declared an interim dividend at the time of the Interim Results announcement of 2.70 cents per share (2016: 2.70 cents).



