

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $688.4 million, or $1.59 per share. This was up from $631.0 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.70 billion. This was up from $1.54 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $688.4 Mln. vs. $631.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.59 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6,930 to $7,120 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX