

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The passengers on-board a Southwest Airline flight had alarming moments when flames appeared from one of its engines. The Boeing 737 was immediately returned to the Salt Lake City airport.



The plane bound for Los Angeles International Airport took off from the airport at 6.38 am on Monday and flames were seen from the engine as it reached midair. Passengers said they heard loud pop sound from the engine.



The pilot decided for an emergency landing and requested the passengers not to be panic. The plane landed at 7.19 am.



The landing was uneventful and all the 110 passengers on board were later switched on to another plane. The airline authorities apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers on Flight 604



Various media published videos of the plane with flames shot by amateurs.



