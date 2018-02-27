

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $57.1 million, or $0.81 per share. This was up from $35.8 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.93 billion. This was up from $1.86 billion last year.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57.1 Mln. vs. $35.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX