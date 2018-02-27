

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $53.47 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $49.65 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $203.31 million. This was up from $196.80 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $53.47 Mln. vs. $49.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $203.31 Mln vs. $196.80 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.37 to $1.42



