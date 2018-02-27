

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $54.60 million, or $0.22 per share. This was lower than $55.62 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $651.08 million. This was up from $590.20 million last year.



Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $54.60 Mln. vs. $55.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $651.08 Mln vs. $590.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX