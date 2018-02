WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Office Depot (ODP) remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Office Depot is currently down by 8.6 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over five years.



The early sell-off by Office Depot came after the office supplies retailer reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but weaker than expected sales.



