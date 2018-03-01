

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX), the Wall Street Journal reported.



The Journal reported the investor hasn't decided on whether to be active in the investment. But considers United Technologies to be a good company. The size and timing of the stake weren't immediately known.



Upon agreeing to buy Rockwell Collins Inc. for $23 billion in September, United Technologies was open to reviewing a breakup in the coming years after paring its debt and squeezing out cost savings, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



