sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

111,70 Euro		+1,28
+1,16 %
WKN: 852759 ISIN: US9130171096 Ticker-Symbol: UTC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,13
111,01
28.02.
110,28
110,48
28.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD10,550,00 %
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION111,70+1,16 %