

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were trading lower on Thursday and the dollar held firm as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's second congressional testimony for further insight on inflation and interest rates.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.23 percent at 5,308 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



Retailer Carrefour plummeted 7 percent after reporting a net loss for 2017 and issuing a cautious outlook for 2018.



Utility Suez Environnement lost 1 percent after its net income Group share for fiscal 2017 declined to 302 million euros from 420 million euros last year.



Essilor rose 1.3 percent. The eye-care firm lift dividend after delivering another year of earnings growth.



