Foresight Solar Fund Limited



Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus and Notice of AGM



Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the 'Company') has today published a Supplementary Prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority. It is a regulatory requirement to publish a supplementary prospectus following the publication of the audited annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.



The Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Prospectus published by the Company on 3 March 2017 in relation to the issue of New Shares including an Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription, Private Placement and a subsequent Placing Programme.



The Board may issue further New Shares pursuant to the Placing Programme until 2 March 2018.



The Company also announces that its annual general meeting ('AGM') will be held at 28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3QA on 11 June 2018 at 9.30 a.m. (GMT). The notice of AGM will shortly be dispatched to all shareholders.



The supplementary prospectus and electronic copy of the notice of AGM will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk.NSM and at the Company's website at www.fsfl.foresightgroup.eu.



For further information please contact:



Foresight Group



Ricardo Piñeiro 020 3667 8150



Tom Moore 020 3667 8156



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited 020 7710 7600



Mark Bloomfield



Neil Winward



Tunga Chigovanyika



