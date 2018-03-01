

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) reported that its net loss for the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended January 27, 2018 was $63.5 million or $0.87 per share, compared to net earnings of $70.3 million, or $0.96 per share last year. The latest-quarter results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $133.6 million and a severance charge of $10.7 million associated with the Company's transition to a new labor model. Additionally, the company outlined elements of its strategic turnaround plan.



For fiscal 2018, the company expects comparable store sales to decline in the mid-single digits and consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $140 million to $160 million, excluding unusual or non-recurring items.



Total sales for the third quarter were $1.2 billion, declining 5.3% as compared to the prior year. Comparable store sales decreased 5.8% for the quarter, primarily due to lower traffic.Comparable store sales trends did improve in January, declining 3.5%.



'While we were disappointed with our holiday sales, comparable store sales trends did improve in January. We have initiated a strategic turnaround plan that is centered on growing the business and enhancing shareholder value. In the short term we are focused on stabilizing sales, improving productivity and reducing expenses... We expect our plan to provide consistent improvement beginning in fiscal 2019 and beyond,' said Demos Parneros, Chief Executive Officer of Barnes & Noble, Inc.



Barnes & Noble announced that its long-term strategic plan is focused on the following four key elements: strengthening the core business by enhancing the customer value proposition; improving profitability through an aggressive expense management program, which will be used to fund growth initiatives; accelerating execution through simplification; and innovating for the future, which will position the company for long-term growth.



Beginning in February, Barnes & Noble implemented a company wide expense reduction plan. The plan includes a new store labor model that provides greater flexibility and better customer service by eliminating tasks and allowing booksellers to focus more on customers. The company estimates that these actions will result in annual cost savings of approximately $40 million.



