

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $63 million, or $0.12 per share. This was up from $39 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $809 million. This was up from $684 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $63 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $809 Mln vs. $684 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.3%



