

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Monday with a services OPMI score of 51.7.



That's down from 51.9 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, business activity was up, although at a weaker rate. Employment growth fell to a three-month low, while the level of positive sentiment declined.



The composite index came in at 52.2, down from 52.8 in the previous month.



