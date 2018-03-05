

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) said Monday that it plans to increase its investment in Infinis by 125 million pounds to fund Infinis's acquisition of Alkane Energy, an independent power generator from both coal mine methane or 'CMM' and Reserve Power operations and the largest generator from CMM in the UK. Completion is subject to third party approval.



Infinis is the largest generator of electricity from landfill gas in the UK, in which 3i Infrastructure invested in December 2016.



Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, Alkane has approximately 40 employees. The company operates the largest portfolio of CMM sites in the UK, capturing methane from mothballed and closed coal mines and converting it into electricity. As at December 2017, Alkane had 160MW of installed generating capacity operating across 32 sites across the UK.



