

5 March 2018



Nominees for Board of Directors and Internal Audit Team



Acron Board of Directors has resolved to put the following persons on the list of nominees for Acron Board of Directors for electing at the annual general meeting:



1. Nikolai Arutyunov 2. Vladimir Gavrikov 3. Georgy Golukhov 4. Alexander Dynkin 5. Yury Malyshev 6. Alexander Popov 7. Arkady Sverdlov 8. Vladimir Sister



Seven members of Acron Board of Directors shall be elected.



The opinion on compliance of nominees for the Board of Directors with independence requirements executed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be included in the information (materials) provided upon preparation for the annual general meeting.



The Board of Directors has also approved the following list of nominees for electing to Acron Internal Audit Team:



1. Valentina Alexandrova 2. Irina Dudicheva 3. Elena Zubrilova 4. Elena Potapova 5. Tatyana Khrapova



Five members of Acron Internal Audit Team shall be elected.



The date of the annual general meeting will be announced later upon adoption of the relevant resolution by the Board of Directors.



Contacts for media:



Sergey Dorofeev Anastasia Gromova Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Tel.: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Contacts for investment companies:



Ilya Popov Tel.: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252) Investor Relations



Additional information: Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of a range of products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



Further information is available on our website at www.acron.ru/en.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R5



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX