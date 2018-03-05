

Director/PDMR Shareholding



March 5, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andreas Busch | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Head of Research and Development and | | | |Chief Scientific Officer (PDMR) - | | | |appointed on January 1, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence | | |instrument, type of instrument |each ('Ordinary Shares') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Receipt of Restricted Stock Units in | | | |respect of notional Ordinary Shares | | | |awarded under the Shire Long Term | | | |Incentive Plan 2015. The award was | | | |granted in accordance with the terms of | | | |Dr. Busch's employment agreement to | | | |compensate for equity awards forfeited | | | |in connection with the termination of | | | |his prior employment. Subject to | | | |continued service, 25% of the award will| | | |vest on March 1, 2019; 25% of the award | | | |will vest on March 1, 2020; and 50% of | | | |the award will vest on March 1, 2021. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | | £0 | 12,999 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 1, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |5.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence | | |instrument, type of instrument |each ('Ordinary Shares') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Receipt of Stock Appreciation Rights in | | | |respect of notional Ordinary Shares | | | |awarded under the Shire Long Term | | | |Incentive Plan 2015, with an exercise | | | |price of £31.29 per Ordinary Share. The | | | |award was granted in accordance with the| | | |terms of Dr. Busch's employment | | | |agreement to compensate for equity | | | |awards forfeited in connection with the | | | |termination of his prior employment. | | | |Subject to continued service, 25% of the| | | |award will vest on March 1, 2019; 25% of| | | |the award will vest on March 1, 2020; | | | |and 50% of the award will vest on March | | | |1, 2021. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | | £0 | 19,087 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 1, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |6.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence | | |instrument, type of instrument |each ('Ordinary Shares') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Receipt of Restricted Stock Units in | | | |respect of notional Ordinary Shares. The| | | |award was granted in accordance with the| | | |terms of Dr. Busch's employment | | | |agreement to compensate for benefits | | | |forfeited in connection with the | | | |termination of his prior employment. | | | |Subject to continued service, the award | | | |will vest on March 1, 2023. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | | £0 | 85,179 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 1, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



About Shire



Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.



We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.



www.shire.com



