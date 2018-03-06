

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) reported that its funds from operations for financial year 2017 improved by 14.0% to 148.1 million euros, which represents funds from operations per share of 2.54 euros compared with 2.41 euros in the previous year.



Consolidated profit declined to 134.3 million euros from last year's 221.8 million euros, due to a considerable drop in valuation gains.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased by 7.7% to 192.4 million euros from 178.6 million euros in the prior year.



Consolidated revenue rose 6.5% to 218.5 million euros from 205.1 million euros in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX