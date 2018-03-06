sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,90 Euro		+0,26
+0,88 %
WKN: 748020 ISIN: DE0007480204 Ticker-Symbol: DEQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,60
30,85
05.03.
30,50
30,70
05.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG29,90+0,88 %