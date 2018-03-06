

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and a positive trend across Asia as worries about an imminent trade war eased.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 37 points or 0.71 percent at 5,203 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher on Monday.



Technology firm Thales soared 6 percent after saying it expects to exceed medium-term targets.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot rose over 2 percent after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan urged President Donald Trump to rethink the planned tariffs on steel and aluminum.



