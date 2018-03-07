

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said that it has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 21net, from the Innovacom fund and other investors.



The closing of the transaction is expected in one month from now. Alstom will begin integrating 21net into the Group from then.



21net is a provider of on-board Internet and passenger infotainment for the railway industry. Its on-board connectivity solution is based on multiple technologies such as satellite, cellular and high-speed wireless from trackside antennas. The company is headquartered in the UK with subsidiaries in Belgium, France, Italy and India. It employs 50 people and its turnover represented around 16 million euros in 2017.



