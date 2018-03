LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Casinos and gaming company Rank Group plc (RNK.L) said that Henry Birch, Chief Executive of the Company since May 2014, has given twelve months' notice to resign from the business in order to join Shop Direct as Group Chief Executive.



Rank will make a further announcement when a successor to Birch has been identified, and in the meantime Birch will remain in his current role to ensure an orderly handover.



