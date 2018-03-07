

BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW



Date: 7(th) March 2018



Name of applicant: Admiral Group Plc



Name of scheme: Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')



Period of return: 7(th) September 2017 to 7(th) March 2018



Balance under scheme from previous return: 1,243,086



The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Nil



Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Nil



Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,243,086



Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:



+-----------+------------+ | 09/09/05 | 3,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 04/09/09 | 2,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 14/03/12 | 3,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 01/09/15 | 3,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | Total | 11,000,000 | +-----------+------------+



Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period 287,214,262



Name of scheme: Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT').



Period of return: 7(th) September 2017 to 7(th) March 2018



Balance under scheme from previous return: 4,688,052



The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Nil



Number of securities issued/allotted: 2,050,000



Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,638,052



Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:



+-----------+------------+ | 09/09/05 | 1,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 12/04/06 | 1,500,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 07/05/08 | 3,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 13/05/10 | 4,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 15/10/13 | 6,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | 16/09/16 | 6,000,000 | +-----------+------------+ | Total | 21,500,000 | +-----------+------------+



Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 287,214,262 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 6,232,763 shares held by Link Trustees (Jersey) Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust).



Name of contact: Mark Waters, Company Secretary



Telephone number of contact: 0871 882 8282



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX