PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, shares of Ross Stores (ROST) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly negative in late-day trading on Wednesday. Ross Stores is currently down by 5.7 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in three months.



The early decline by Ross Stores came after the discount retailer reported fourth quarter results that beat estimates but provided disappointing guidance.



