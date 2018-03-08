

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $3.79 million, or $0.02 per share. This was down from $179.17 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.35 billion. This was up from $1.32 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.79 Mln. vs. $179.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



