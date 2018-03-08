Den 25 augusti 2017 observationsnoterades C-aktierna i Hufvudstaden AB ("Bolaget") med anledning av att det förelåg en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten eller priset på det noterade värdepappret.



Med anledning av att C-aktierna i Hufvudstaden AB har flyttats till segmentet STO Equities Auction only beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för C-aktierna i Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFV C, ISIN-kod SE0000170383, orderboks-ID 000821) ska tas bort fr.o.m. idag den 8 mars 2018.



On August 25, 2017, the class C shares in Hufvudstaden AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of the financial instruments existed.



With reference to that the class C shares in Hufvudstaden AB have been moved to the market segment STO Equities Auction only, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the class C shares in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFV C, ISIN code SE0000170383, order book ID 000821) shall be removed with effect as of today, March 8, 2018.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.