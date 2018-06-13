Den 17 maj 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Invuo Technologies AB ("Bolaget") mot bakgrund av att Bolaget offentliggjort ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets likviditet kraftigt försvagats till följd av främst förseningarna i samband med AJ Groups förväntade investering. Den 22 maj 2018 offentliggjorde Bolaget två pressmeddelanden varigenom det framgick att Bolaget säljer finansiella tillgångar relaterade till SDS, att transaktionen förväntades slutföras senast den 31 maj 2018, att osäkerheten kopplad till Bolagets likviditet på kort sikt därmed undanröjts och att Bolaget förväntar sig att kunna bibehålla tillräcklig likviditet för att kunna finansiera verksamheten åtminstone fram till utgången av 2018. Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Invuo Technologies AB (INVUO, ISIN-kod SE0000857369, orderboks-ID 034601) ska tas bort fr.o.m. idag den 13 juni 2018. On May 17, 2018, the shares in Invuo Technologies AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had published a press release with information that the Company's liquidity position has become critical primarily as a result of the delays related to the expected investment by AJ Group. On May 22, 2017, the Company published two press releases with information that the Company sells financial holdings related to SDS, that the transaction was expected to be closed no later than May 31, 2018, the uncertainty related to the Company's short-term liquidity position have been resolved and that the Company expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to be able to self-fund its activities at least until year-end 2018. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Invuo Technologies AB (INVUO, ISIN code SE0000857369, order book ID 034601) shall be removed with effect as of today, June 13, 2018. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.