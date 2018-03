WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, giving back ground after trending higher in recent weeks. After ending the previous session at a five-year closing high, American Eagle is currently down by 9.6 percent.



The pullback by American Eagle comes even though the apparel retailer reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.



