

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now estimates net sales in the range of approximately $10.01 billion to $10.16 billion, compared to the previous estimate of $9.84 billion to $10.00 billion. The company estimates adjusted earnings per common share for fiscal 2018 in the range of approximately $3.06 to $3.14, an increase of approximately 19.5% to 22.7% over fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted common share.



Second-quarter net sales increased 10.6% to $2.53 billion compared to $2.29 billion for the same period last fiscal year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.71, excluding a provisional one-time benefit related to U.S. tax reform and restructuring and impairment charges.



