

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see January results for labor cash earnings and household spending, as well as February figures for money stock.



Labor cash earnings are expected to rise 0.6 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent in December. Real cash earnings are tipped to fall 0.7 percent after easing 0.5 percent in the previous month. Household spending is expected to fall 0.8 percent on year after falling 0.1 percent a month earlier.



The M2 money stock is called higher by an annual 3.3 percent, slowing from 3.4 percent in January. M3 is pegged at 2.8 percent, down from 2.9 percent a month earlier.



China will release February numbers for consumer and producer prices. CPI is expected to rise 3.8 percent on year, slowing from 4.3 percent in January. PPI is called at 2.4 percent, up from 1.5 percent a month earlier.



