TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported that its revenues for the month of February 2018 declined 0.88 percent to NT$11.91 billion from last year's NT$12.01 billion.



But, revenues for the January 2018 to February 2018 period rose 1.70 percent to NT$25.08 billion from NT$24.67 billion in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX