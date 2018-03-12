

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG), a biotechnology company in rare diseases, announced Monday that it will share new data on recombinant human parathyroid hormone (1-84) (rhPTH[1-84]) and on the management of chronic hypoparathyroidism at the upcoming Endocrine Society's 100th Annual Meeting and Exposition or ENDO, on March 17-20 in Chicago, Illinois.



Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disease that occurs when inadequate levels of parathyroid hormone or PTH are secreted by the parathyroid glands.



The latest data will reveal clinical and real-world insights into chronic hypoparathyroidism, including effects on renal parameters, impact on health-related quality-of-life scores, and an analysis of the latest five-year results from the ongoing RACE study.



These data demonstrate Shire's long-term commitment to advancing understanding of this rare condition in order to further meet the needs of people living with chronic hypoparathyroidism.



Shire will have two poster presentations and one oral presentation on chronic hypoparathyroidism and will be hosting an exhibit at Booth #4220.



Howard Mayer, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Shire, said, 'Patients with hypoparathyroidism can experience multiple symptoms and a reduced health-related quality of life. With our continuing program of clinical and real-world insights on the chronic form of this rare endocrine disease, we are committed to expand the understanding of the long-term burden of the disease for patients. At ENDO we will be sharing new data in chronic hypoparathyroidism to help healthcare professionals improve the management of their patients.'



